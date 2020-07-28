Clothing label accuses Mahhi Vij of not paying for outfits, actor shares cryptic post

tv

A clothing label, Made For Her, has accused television actor Mahhi Vij of not returning the outfits sourced by her for Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13. The label claimed that Mahhi has been ‘shamelessly’ wearing the outfits herself without informing them or paying for them.

In an Instagram post, Made For Her wrote, “This is an issue which we need to bring forward. How unethical and low mentality these famous faces are. mahhivij is one of them.”

The label claimed that Mahhi sourced outfits for Shehnaaz’s Bigg Boss 13 stint. “After big boss got over we asked her to send the outfits back , she sent few and kept rest of the outfits with her , when asked she said she will send them asap. We saw her wearing those outfits without even informing us. Isn”t this such a shame that being a famous face you want to wear new outfits but not willing to pay for them ? You are asking outfits for someone else and keeping them and flaunting them shamelessly,” their post read.

According to the label, Mahhi has not paid a bill of Rs 25,000 and blocked them after ‘making excuses’. “We wonder how you worked in the industry , is this your true face? Pretending to be the sweetest on social media and such an unethical person inside.!” they wrote, sharing screenshots of the conversation with her.

While Mahhi has not directly responded to the allegations, she shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram stories. “When U try to pull someone down u r actually pulling urself down. spread positivity,” she wrote.

Mahhi is known for her roles in Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Balika Vadhu and Laal Ishq. She and her husband Jay Bhanushali won the fifth season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye in 2013.

