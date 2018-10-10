Could India’s Me Too movement spell trouble for Netlfix’s Sacred Games like House of Cards?

After House of Cards was discontinued after lead actor Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual assault in the #MeToo movement, Netflix is now contemplating the fate of Phantom’s Sacred Games Season 2.

In 2017, nearly a year ago when the Me Too movement broke out internationally, Netflix took a stand to boot out House of Cards from the platform. Exactly a year later, the Me Too movement has reached India. Ironically, Netflix once again finds itself in the heat of the controversy. Sacred Games directors, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, appear to have lost the people’s confidence as more and more accuse them of not taking a more stern stand against their colleague at Phantom Films, Vikas Bahl, who has been accused of molestation by a former employee of the production studio.

Sources share, “There have been a lot of discussions taking place internally, while Netflix had taken a strong stand against being associated with sexual offenders by discontinuing House of Cards, the fate of India’s hugely popular Sacred Games is being debated.”

Issuing a statement about House of Cards, Netflix had earlier taken a stance, “Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey.”

Anurag has already started feeling the pressure from public. He announced on Wednesday that he would be stepping down as board member of the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) amid a “shadow of doubt” that he remained silent when a woman complained to him of being sexually harassed by his business partner Vikas Bahl.

Kashyap, who along with his business partners at Phantom Films announced the company’s dissolution last week, has been at the receiving end of questions as to why he did not do anything about the complaint.

Meanwhile, Vikas has sent a legal notice to Anurag and Vikramaditya for defaming him on social media. He also demanded an ‘unconditional apology’ and withdrawal of messages posted on micro-blogging website Twitter.

Could Netlfix take a hard stand against Anurag as well?

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 16:50 IST