Netflix’s Sacred Games season 2 officially on, here’s everything you can expect from the show

Netflix India on Friday announced that Sacred Games, the crime drama based on Vikram Chandra’s epic novel, had been renewed for a second season following a hugely popular first batch of eight episodes. While the accompanying teaser video revealed no new footage or lines of dialogue, it did suggest that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s gangster, Ganesh Gaitonde, would be returning in some capacity.

Details for the hugely anticipated second season, which pick up from where the finale abruptly left off, have been rare. At the end of season one, Inspector Sartaj Singh had stumbled upon a major breakthrough in his investigation of Gaitonde’s claims that Mumbai would imminently be attacked. Gaitonde had given Sartaj 25 days to ‘save his city’ - of which 14 are still remaining.

While most fan theories predict that the next season will unravel a nuclear attack plot, fans of the source novel know exactly where the story will go. So before you go making more speculations, we’ve collected all the official quotes the cast and crew have made since the release of the show on Netflix, in July.

Speaking of the future, actor Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the mysterious Guruji in the series and appeared briefly in season one, has said that he will have a more substantial role in the new season - this can be corroborated by those who have read the book, which goes into great detail about Gaitonde’s relationship with Guruji.

Speaking to Mid-Day, the actor said, “Guruji is a larger-than-life part and will become the most sought-after character in the series. My character becomes as big as Gaitonde.” Guruji is described by gangster Ganesh Gaitonde as his ‘third father’ - the man who influenced him more than anyone else, and potentially even betrayed him.

“The makers have already planned a second season, the shooting of which will start in November in Mumbai. Pankaj, who appears as Guruji, only in three scenes apart from his voice-over in the first season, will have a central role in the second season alongside Nawazuddin as he is the real mastermind,” a source told DNA.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, co-director confirmed as much, saying that Pankaj Tripathi will have more to do in season 2.

Meanwhile, to tackle the 1000-page story of the book, Saif had said in a separate interview to DNA that the series had been planned for a total of four seasons, with eight episodes each. “The series will be made in four parts as it’s a 1,000-page book and we’ve only got through one-third of it now. We begin shooting for the next season in September. Each season will have eight episodes, so overall, the series will have 32 episodes,” Saif had said.

In a separate interview to Rajeev Masand, Saif had revealed that co-director and showrunner Vikramaditya Motwane would be stepping down as director in season 2, to focus on running the show. “It might be a little premature to say, but I don’t think he’s directing the second season,” Saif had said. It was recently speculated on Twitter that while Kashyap will return to direct the ‘Gaitonde timeline’, Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan will jump on board to helm the ‘Sartaj timeline’. Varun Grover made his feature writing debut with Masaan, and will return as head writer for the second season of Sacred Games.

Meanwhile, actors Jatin Sarna (Bunty) and Neeraj Kabi (Parulkar) have confirmed that they will be reprising their roles in season 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 19:00 IST