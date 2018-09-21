Netflix announces Sacred Games season 2 with cryptic video, teases Ganesh Gaitonde’s return

Netflix India on Friday announced the second season of the hugely popular crime drama series, Sacred Games. A teaser was shared on their official Twitter account that didn’t reveal any footage, but implied that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s memorable Ganesh Gaitonde will return in some manner.

The 45-second teaser shows a mandala spinning around -- it was a recurring motif in season 1 -- as several characters from the show provide a voice over. “Do you believe in God,” asks Gaitonde, the larger-than-life gangster who died in the first episode of season 1, but returned in flashbacks to narrate his own story. We also hear Saif Ali Khan’s Sartaj Singh, Neeraj Kabi’s Parulkar, and Radhika Apte’s RAW agent Anjali Mathur.

The worst is yet to come. Sacred Games will be back for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/lSBIzQR2b9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 21, 2018

At the end of the teaser, the mandala stops spinning to reveal a new title design for the second season, complete with a numerical ‘2’ in the Devnagri script. The eight episodes of the first season traced the fallout of Gaitonde’s death, which sent Inspector Sartaj Singh on a race-against-time mission to uncover a potential terror attack on Mumbai. Sartaj had famously been given 25 days to solve the mystery, which included an enigmatic godman, played by Pankaj Tripathi, who is rumoured to have a bigger role in future episodes.

Several fan theories have speculated where the plot of the second season will go, with some anticipating a nuclear attack and others wondering if Gaitonde is dead at all. With 14 days of Gaitonde’s 25 still remaining -- and about a third of Vikram Chandra’s source novel still unexplored -- the remaining episodes will answer all the questions fans may have.

In an earlier interview, Saif had teased that Sartaj’s personal life would be further explored in season 2. He also revealed that four seasons of eight episodes each had been planned.

Co-directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, Sacred Games is Netflix’s first Indian original series as the streaming giant expands in the region. It was closely followed by the psychological horror mini-series, Ghoul.

