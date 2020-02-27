e-paper
Courteney Cox on Friends reunion: ‘It’s gonna be fantastic’

Courteney Cox, like millions of people around the world, is excited to be a part of the FRIENDS reunion episode.

tv Updated: Feb 27, 2020 19:47 IST
Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston will be back with the rest of the Friends gang.
Actor Courteney Cox says she is “excited” for the HBO Max’s Friends reunion as this will the first time the cast will sit and reminisce about the incredible experience of working on the iconic sitcom.

Cox, who starred on the show along side Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for full 10 seasons, said the team is going to have the best time of their lives while working on the upcoming special.

“So the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it’s going to be on HBO Max, and I’m so excited,” she told Kevin Nealon for his webseries, Hiking with Kevin, in a clip shared by E! online.

 

“We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great. But we really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It’s gonna be fantastic,” she added.

Also read: Anubhav Sinha: ‘There are some who threaten to slash my throat, I say ‘You cut mine, I will cut yours’

WarnerMedia announced last week that the cast, along with creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman, will come together for the reunion episode scheduled to debut in May.

The special will be shot on Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, where the entire original series was filmed.

