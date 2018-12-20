Danish Zehen of Ace of Space dies in car accident, Vikas Gupta mourns loss

Actor Danish Zehen of Vikas Gupta’s show Ace of Space has died in a car accident; the actor was 21. He reportedly met with an accident on Vashi highway, Mumbai on Thursday morning. A picture presumed to be of the accident spot has also gone viral on the web.

Mourning his death, Vikas wrote on his Instagram account, “Danish tu humesha Zehen main Rahega, how do I tell the other houseguests that you aren’t coming back. You are the coloured hair king of AceOfSpace #Coolestbadboi You looked like a baby as I saw you lying down, thinking you could wake up anytime. You have long gone but you shall remain always in my #Zehen Thankyou for teaching me this word ??.”

According to a report in India Today, Danish was returning from a wedding in Kurla when he met with the accident. He was a wild card contestant on Vikas’s show, Ace of Space. Other contestants on the show, including Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, have also posted their condolences on Vikas’ post.

He was also a lifestyle blogger with a large following on Instagram. His last video that shows him lip syncing to a song has gone viral. The instagram account is also flooded with many creative pictures hinting at his fascination for fitness, biking and photography.

