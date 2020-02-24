Devi trailer: Kajol shares intriguing trailer of debut short film. Watch

tv

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 17:19 IST

Bollywood star Kajol has shared the trailer of her upcoming short film Devi and it teases audiences with the concept of the much-talked about film. Directed by Priyanka Banerjee, Devi features Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashaswini Dayama alongside Kajol.

The 58-second video shows all the actors in the get-ups of their respective characters. They are upset about something and begin fighting among each other. Before things turn ugly, Kajol, looking classic in a printed simple sari, asks them to remember how scared they were when they came to the place. Sharing the video, Kajol tweeted, “9 fierce women, 9 different backgrounds, 1 stark reality. Here’s a glimpse of what happens when these women are put together in a room! Stay tuned for our short film, #Devi on 2nd March on @largeshortfilms https://youtu.be/u4ymZxcr2ak @shrutihaasan @NehaDhupia@neenakulkarni.”

9 fierce women, 9 different backgrounds, 1 stark reality. Here’s a glimpse of what happens when these women are put together in a room! Stay tuned for our short film, #Devi on 2nd March on @largeshortfilmshttps://t.co/LCAnYjc2Pw@shrutihaasan @NehaDhupia @neenakulkarni — Kajol (@itsKajolD) February 24, 2020

In the trailer, much like the poster of the film, Kajol wears a cotton sari while Neha Dhupia wears a pantsuit. Actor Yashaswini Dayama has her hair in plaits and Mukta Barve is seen in a burka. Sandhya Mhatre is wearing an orange sari while Shivani Raghuvanshi is seen in a lab coat. Rama Joshi wears in a salwar-suit in the video.

Kajol, who makes her digital debut with the film, had earlier talked about how relevant the subject is in today’s day and age. “I couldn’t have chosen a better subject for my first short film. My character, Jyoti, is vastly different from me, but uncannily, we share a lot of similarities. In today’s times when gender discrimination, abuse and violence is being spoken about vociferously, films like Devi are far more relevant,” she had told Mid Day.

Devi has been produced by Electric Apples Entertainment for Large Short Films and will be released on March 2.

