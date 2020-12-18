Devoleena Bhattacharjee on justice for Divya Bhatnagar: Won’t stop till Gagan Gabru is put behind bars for torturing my friend

tv

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 12:56 IST

TV actor Divya Bhatnagar died due to Covid-19 complications on December 7 and since that day, her friend, actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been seeking justice for Divya, who she claims was “mentally and physically tortured” in her marriage. Resolved to continue her fight, Devoleena says she won’t stop till Divya’s husband, Gagan Sethi aka Gagan Gabru, is punished.

“Divya losing her life to Covid doesn’t mean the trauma she faced can be forgotten. If we let go Gagan now, he’ll destroy many more lives. He already has a molestation and rape case filed against him in Dehradun and was in jail for six months. He simply used Divya’s popularity to run away from Dehradun, earn money but never loved her,” alleges Devoleena , adding, “I won’t stop till Gagan Gabru is put behind bars.”

Both Devoleena and Divya became friends while working on the TV show Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto.

To expose Gabru, the actor has been sharing chats and voice notes on social media highlighting the torture Divya went through and adds that the latter’s family has already filed a complaint in Oshiwara police station.

“It’s painful to see how not many in the industry is standing up for Divya. In fact, I know some of them who’ve said they don’t want to get into it as this might affect their personal and professional life. How can people be so coward and selfish?” she questions.

The late actor’s family and friends, including Devoleena, never approved of her relationship with Gagan.

“Divya had distanced herself from her family and friends because Gagan threatened, abused and blackmailed her. She tolerated everything hoping her husband would change but it only became worse,” adds an upset Devoleena .

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor goes on to share that it was only last year when after Bhatnagar’s marriage, they started talking properly again. “Two months back, when I visited her house, she told me a few things and said they’re heading towards a divorce. Gagan was also cheating on her. She filed a police complaint after Gagan visited her on Karwa Chauth and beat her up badly again,” she shares, raising concerns around domestic violence.

“Divya’s ordeal reinstates how much women suffer in our country. Not saying men don’t face anything but the percentage of female victims are more. Societal pressure, fear and shame are reasons why women tolerate everything silently. If you’re in a toxic relationship, at least share it with one person you trust and take action. Don’t suffer silently,” Devoleena urges.

We reached out to Gagan who has also been posting videos, photos and voice notes on social media refuting the allegations. “I’m not in the right mental state for everything that her (Divya) family and Devoleena are saying against me. Only me and my family knows what we’re going through, I lost my wife, my image, my house. I’ve been trying to share my side of the story with proofs on social media but I’ve been called a criminal... Her family didn’t allow me to meet her once when she was unwell,” he says adding he isn’t aware of any police complaint against him.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ