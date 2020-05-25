e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Devoleena Bhattacharjee: We must raise our voice against cyberbullies

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: We must raise our voice against cyberbullies

The actor says the mentality they have needs to be reformed

tv Updated: May 25, 2020 17:50 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee feels it is important to expose such people and incidents
Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee feels it is important to expose such people and incidents
         

It was a frightening moment for actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who received death threats on social media last month for supporting actor Rashami Desai in her fight against her ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan. The actor immediately raised her voice by not only filing a police complaint but also tweeting about it.  

“It is necessary to complain because blocking them is not a solution. Trolls can easily make a separate account to continue to bully you. This woman was not from India and she was trolling many other people, not just me. But after filing the police complaint, and blocking her, I haven’t got any more such messages. I do get calls from the police station sometimes to update on this case,” she says.

Commenting on the recent Bois Locker Room incident, Bhattacharjee, feels that every person, who is facing threats and cyberbullying, should raise their voice.

“It’s important to expose such people and incidents. The mentality they have needs to be reformed and I wonder what kind of environment they have been brought up in. What’s the use for them to be on Twitter if they can’t do anything good? They only gang up to troll and spread negativity,” she says. 

And as if all this negativity wasn’t enough to shake her confidence, a Covid-19 case cropped up in her building last week. “The scariest aspect was that the house help, who used to work at my place, was also working at the Covid-19 positive patient’s house. He has been sent to self-quarantine at some other place. The entire building is sealed and we’re inside our house for a 14-day self-quarantine. Whenever I need something, I tell the guards, and they get it for me,” says the actor, 34.

While Bhattacharjee is grateful that she is safe and the virus didn’t spread any further, the fear of Covid-19 “always lurks in the head”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In