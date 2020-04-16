Dheeraj Dhoopar says Facebook, Instagram accounts hacked,filed complaints

tv

TV actor and host Dheeraj Dhoopar has revealed that his Instagram and Facebook pages were hacked, adding that both have been recovered. Dheeraj, in a statement he put out on social media, has said that he filed an official complaint with Facebook before he could recover his page, asking everyone to ignore messages sent from his account prior to April 14.

Dheeraj wrote on Twitter and Instagram, “Hello everyone please note that my Facebook page, Facebook profile and my Instagram account was hacked. We just recovered it yesterday (14th April 2020) after filing an official complain to Facebook team! Please ignore all unwanted messages and screenshots being shared about me. It has also come to my notice that one of my fan clubs page has also been hacked, I request everyone to please make a note of this”.

Dheeraj had joined Dance India Dance as the host last year with much excitement but even before the launch episode could go on air, he quit the show. About his untimely exit, Dheeraj had said, “I am not complaining about the long hours, but it would leave me without any weekly off. Also, I need to focus on other commitments. I hope that in future too, I get such good opportunities.”

Dheeraj had joined the Dance India Dance team including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raftaar and Bosco Martis at the launch event. He was excited to work with Kareena and had also shared a selfie with her on Instagram. He captioned it “L.O.V.E” along with a heart emoji. He had also shared the first teaser featuring Kareena and wrote, “Here goes.. something we all have been looking forward to, especially me !!! #danceindiadance #battleofthechampions #dancekajungistaan. Promise will make ya’ll proud #DDinDID.”

Dheeraj also plays the lead role of Karan Luthra in TV show Kundali Bhagya. Dheeraj had also starred in Kumkum Bhagya and Sasural Simar Ka and also co-hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa grand finale.

