Shatrughan Sinha defends Sonakshi Sinha amid claims she stepped out during lockdown for shooting: ‘We are not mad’

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 10:20 IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha has once again come to the rescue of his daughter and actor Sonakshi Sinha - this time it is filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet that he is negating. Vivek had shared a photo that suggested Sonakshi stepped out to shoot during lockdown; the photo had appeared in a daily and was eventually shown to be a throwback. Shatrughan has said the young actor has been home ever since the lockdown started.

Shatrughan told BollywoodHungama in an interview, “Kahan shooting? Kaun si shooting? Sonakshi has been home with us throughout since the lockdown. Hum log ke ghar mein koi pagal nahin hai. No one is stepping out at a time when our beloved Prime Minister, the real action hero, Modiji has very wisely and sternly asked everyone to stay indoors.”

He also added jokingly that it must a double snapped out for shooting. “If Sonakshi has been spotted then it must be her double. It is said all of us have an exact duplicate somewhere in the world. Looks like Sonakshi’s duplicate is right here in Mumbai,” he said.

Earlier this week, Sonakshi was shocked to see filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet where he said, “Who shoots in such times?”

Sonakshi was quick to clarify that the photograph was taken last year, when she shot for Farah Khan’s chat show, Backbenchers. She also told Vivek that being from the industry, he should know better than to level such allegations against her. “Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah... those were the days!” she wrote. It led to a lengthy war of words between the two with Agnihotri claiming he was targetting the tabloid and not the actor, which again led to a response from Sonakshi.

Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, https://t.co/Nrjlh6PuIH pic.twitter.com/6Z8v0S0Ahr — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Earlier, Mukesh Khanna had slammed Sonakshi for her lack of knowledge of Indian mythological literature, Ramayan in particular. Shatrughan had then defended Sonakshi saying, “I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career.She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone.”

