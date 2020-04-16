Hrithik Roshan donates Rs 25 lakh to Cine and TV Artistes’ Association to aid 4000 daily-wage artists

bollywood

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 09:16 IST

Hrithik Roshan is doing his bit to help the daily wage workers who are among the worst-hit by the coronavirus crisis. The actor has now contributed Rs 25 lakh to the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) to help the 4,000 daily-wage artists who come under its purview.

A report in Mid-Day quoted Amit Behl, senior joint secretary and chairperson, outreach committee, CINTAA, as saying, “A few days ago, KWAN, the talent management company that handles Hrithik, asked for our account details and promptly transferred Rs 25 lakh to our sister concern, Cine Artiste Welfare Trust [CAWT]. We will start distributing the money among the daily wagers, with those living hand-to-mouth being our top priority.”

Also mentioning Vidya Balan’s contribution to the cause, Behl added, “She has done her bit through the (Producers’) Guild, and was happy to help us. She will also share a video (urging others) to help those in need.”

Hrithik has also procured N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC workers in Mumbai.

In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers... 1/2 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 26, 2020

The actor is also helping facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious meals for those who have been severely impacted due to the government imposed lockdown amid Covid-19 outbreak in the country. The Super 30 actor has empowered the NGO Akshaya Patra which is working on the ground to ensure old age homes, daily wage labourers, and low-income groups across India get nutritious cooked meals in these tough times.

Akshaya Patra took to Twitter and shared tweets about receiving Hrithik Roshan’s immediate help and wrote, “We are happy to share, our Foundation is now empowered by Superstar @iHrithik. Together, we will facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals to old age homes, daily wage labourers & low-income groups across India, until normalcy in work routine”

Also read: Vicky Kaushal flaunts new haircut by brother Sunny, says he is in demand now. See pics

“We salute the immediate help from Superstar Hrithik Roshan in providing relief and supporting the health & well-being of ALL INDIANS in need of care. We deeply thank you for your gesture. @iHrithik”

In return, Hrithik took to his Twitter handle and replied: “I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on the ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #COVIDRelief”

The Jodhaa-Akbar star has been proactively looking for ways to help the people of the country in this battle against the coronavirus and has been educating his fans in various ways to ensure that correct messages are reaching more and more people.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more