e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan donates Rs 25 lakh to Cine and TV Artistes’ Association to aid 4000 daily-wage artists

Hrithik Roshan donates Rs 25 lakh to Cine and TV Artistes’ Association to aid 4000 daily-wage artists

Hrithik Roshan has reportedly donated Rs 25 lakh to the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association which covers around 4,000 daily-wage artists.

bollywood Updated: Apr 16, 2020 09:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hrithik Roshan has contributed to CINTAA and Akshaya Patra among other charities amid the lockdown.
Hrithik Roshan has contributed to CINTAA and Akshaya Patra among other charities amid the lockdown.(PTI)
         

Hrithik Roshan is doing his bit to help the daily wage workers who are among the worst-hit by the coronavirus crisis. The actor has now contributed Rs 25 lakh to the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) to help the 4,000 daily-wage artists who come under its purview.

A report in Mid-Day quoted Amit Behl, senior joint secretary and chairperson, outreach committee, CINTAA, as saying, “A few days ago, KWAN, the talent management company that handles Hrithik, asked for our account details and promptly transferred Rs 25 lakh to our sister concern, Cine Artiste Welfare Trust [CAWT]. We will start distributing the money among the daily wagers, with those living hand-to-mouth being our top priority.”

Also mentioning Vidya Balan’s contribution to the cause, Behl added, “She has done her bit through the (Producers’) Guild, and was happy to help us. She will also share a video (urging others) to help those in need.”

Hrithik has also procured N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC workers in Mumbai.

 

The actor is also helping facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious meals for those who have been severely impacted due to the government imposed lockdown amid Covid-19 outbreak in the country. The Super 30 actor has empowered the NGO Akshaya Patra which is working on the ground to ensure old age homes, daily wage labourers, and low-income groups across India get nutritious cooked meals in these tough times.

Akshaya Patra took to Twitter and shared tweets about receiving Hrithik Roshan’s immediate help and wrote, “We are happy to share, our Foundation is now empowered by Superstar @iHrithik. Together, we will facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals to old age homes, daily wage labourers & low-income groups across India, until normalcy in work routine”

Also read: Vicky Kaushal flaunts new haircut by brother Sunny, says he is in demand now. See pics

“We salute the immediate help from Superstar Hrithik Roshan in providing relief and supporting the health & well-being of ALL INDIANS in need of care. We deeply thank you for your gesture. @iHrithik”

In return, Hrithik took to his Twitter handle and replied: “I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on the ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #COVIDRelief”

The Jodhaa-Akbar star has been proactively looking for ways to help the people of the country in this battle against the coronavirus and has been educating his fans in various ways to ensure that correct messages are reaching more and more people.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Covid-19 cases breach 12,000-mark in India, death toll at 414
Covid-19 cases breach 12,000-mark in India, death toll at 414
Covid-19 outbreak: It took the world 13 days to get its second million
Covid-19 outbreak: It took the world 13 days to get its second million
LIVE: Covid-19 to bring Asia’s 2020 growth to halt for first time in 60 years, says IMF
LIVE: Covid-19 to bring Asia’s 2020 growth to halt for first time in 60 years, says IMF
‘Stop adding religious colour’: India slams US body for remarks on ‘misguided’ report
‘Stop adding religious colour’: India slams US body for remarks on ‘misguided’ report
‘Maybe once in 1000 years’: ICMR on Covid-19 transmission from bats to humans
‘Maybe once in 1000 years’: ICMR on Covid-19 transmission from bats to humans
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Could virus have silently infected far more than reported, asks study
Could virus have silently infected far more than reported, asks study
Caught on tape: Massive 60-vehicle pileup leaves snow-covered road in mess
Caught on tape: Massive 60-vehicle pileup leaves snow-covered road in mess
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news