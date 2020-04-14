Hrithik Roshan shares daddy cool Rakesh Roshan’s workout video, says ‘When I grow up I wanna be like him’. Watch

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan has revealed the man who serves as an inspiration to him to work harder on his fitness. And he is no other than his 70-year-old father Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik has shared yet another inspirational video of the actor turned filmmaker sweating it out in the gym.

The War actor shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, “Alone. But at it ! @rakesh_roshan9 #70running17 #whydidinotgethisgenetics #militaryman #fitnessmotivation #whenigrowupiwannabelikehim #daddycool. This seriously is more inspiring to me than anything else . My daily dose . Give him a shout guys.”

The video got close to 1.5 million ‘likes’ in less than 20 hours. Preity Zinta, who starred alongside Hrithik in Rakesh’s 2003 directorial Koi... Mil Gaya, reacted to the video, “wow” along with folded hand emojis. A fan wrote, “definitely amazing.” Another called him “real ironman.”

Earlier this month, Hrithik had shared another workout video of his father and had mentioned, “He’l be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him . Very very afraid . .”

Meanwhile, Hrithik is spending time with his two sons at his residence. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan has also temporarily moved in with them to co-parent the kids.

Hrithik has also contributed for the cause of the daily workers who are among the worst hit by lockdown due to coronavirus spread. He is providing 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals for the needy amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. The actor has empowered the NGO Akshaya Patra which is working on the ground to ensure old age homes, daily wage labourers, and low-income groups across India get nutritious cooked meals in these tough times.

When Akshaya Patra made the announcement about Hrithik’s contribution, the actor acknowledged it on Twitter and wrote, “I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on the ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #COVIDRelief.”

Meanwhile, his 2019 film Super 30 is lined for release in China once the Covid-19 pandemic blows over and normalcy returns.

