Host Dheeraj Dhooper quits Dance India Dance, says he needs to focus on other commitments

Dance India Dance host Deeraj Dhooper was set to host the upcoming season of the show and had even shot the launch episode but even before it could go on air, he has quit the show. The makers are said to have found a replacement in TV actor Karan Wahi.

Talking to Bombay Times about his untimely exit, Dheeraj said, “I am not complaining about the long hours, but it would leave me without any weekly off. Also, I need to focus on other commitments. I hope that in future too, I get such good opportunities.”

Dheeraj also plays the lead role of Karan Luthra in TV show Kundali Bhagya and seems to be busy with other projects. He had joined the Dance India Dance team including Kareena Kapoor Khan, RaftaaR and Bosco Martis at the launch event. He was excited to work with Kareena and had also shared a selfie with her on Instagram. He captioned it “L.O.V.E” along with a heart emoji. He had also shared the first teaser featuring Kareena and wrote, “Here goes.. something we all have been looking forward to, especially me !!! #danceindiadance #battleofthechampions #dancekajungistaan. Promise will make ya’ll proud #DDinDID.” His wife Vinny Arora Dhooper was among the first ones to comment to the post. “Best season of #danceindiadance comin right up !!!!!!” she wrote.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Dheeraj had shared his excitement about working with Kareena. He said, “Totally excited and yes, she is one of the most beautiful and stunning ladies we have. Standing in front of her and hosting is a different excitement. I am looking forward to being on that stage, looking at her and saying a few things. Sharing stage with her would be one of the many things I am electrified about.”

Dheeraj had also starred in Kumkum Bhagya and Sasural Simar Ka and also co-hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa grand finale. The show is set to go air on June 22.

