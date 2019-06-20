Arjun Patiala trailer: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon promise a low-budget laugh riot. Watch

The trailer of Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon’s spoof film, Arjun Patiala, is out and seems to have all the necessary ingredients of a quirky comedy film. With a dramatic heroine who also happens to be a crime reporter (Kriti) and a cute cop (Diljit), the film promises a lot more - a Hawildar named Onida because his parents couldn’t afford an original television, a mandatory special dance number performed by Sunny Leone and a huge crowd of villains.

Arjun Patiala is about the making of a low-budget film, and the trailer provides most of its laughs through the odd situations the characters find themselves in as they try their best to cut costs.

The film has been directed by Rohit Jugraj, who has already worked with Diljit in quite a few Punjabi films such as Sardaar Ji and Sardaar Ji 2. Ronit Roy looks unrecognisable as a turban-wearing cop with a beard. Seema Pahwa and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also star in the film but not much is revealed about their characters in the trailer.

The music for the film has been composed by Sachin–Jigar and the songs are written by Guru Randhawa, Jigar Saraiya and Priya Saraiya. The trailer also gives a glimpse of a colourful dance number performed by Diljit and Kriti in the film.

Arjun Patiala is Kriti and Diljit’s first film together and is set to release on July 26. It is expected to clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s dark comedy, Mental Hai Kya.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 13:39 IST