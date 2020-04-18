e-paper
Home / TV / Did you know Ayushmann Khurrana’s mother-in-law played this kind-hearted demon in Ramayan?

Did you know Ayushmann Khurrana’s mother-in-law played this kind-hearted demon in Ramayan?

Ayushmann Khurrana’s mother-in-law Anita Kashyap played the friendly demon Trijata in Ramayan.

tv Updated: Apr 18, 2020 16:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap’s mother Anita Kashyap played a role in Ramayan.
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap's mother Anita Kashyap played a role in Ramayan.
         

Many might not know this but even actor Ayushmann Khurrana has a connection to the popular television epic, Ramayan. The Ramanand Sagar-production starred someone very close to Ayushmann.

Fans are realising that Ayushmann’s mother-in-law, Anita Kashyap, had an important role on the series. Anita played the kind-hearted demon Trijata in Ramayan. She was the one who was always by Sita’s side after she was captured by Ravana and put in captivity in Lanka’s Ashok Vatika.

 

Trijata, in her dark outfits, would offer support to Sita when she felt alone and abandoned. Her sweet but fierce character warmed audiences up to her back in the ‘80s. As Doordarshan began re-telecasting the show again amid the lockdown, younger generations are also learning about the character.

Also read: Karan Johar pens emotional note for daily wage workers, extends help to govt and NGOs to fight Covid-19

Tahira Kashyap’s mom Anita and her father in a more recent picture.
Tahira Kashyap's mom Anita and her father in a more recent picture.

Memes of Trijata have already found their way on the internet. Many of them focus on her line ‘I may belong to the demon community but even we have feelings’. Some compared her to their HR department, while others called her the first news reporter of the world.

 

 

As for Anita’s daughter Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann, the couple are spending their time in lockdown by writing poetry and sketching with their kids. On Wednesday, he shared a picture featuring him and Tahira as The Simpsons characters and said that they “sure are crazy” about the popular sitcom. The Article 15 actor wrote in the caption: “We are not as mad together, or so we hope @tahirakashyap. But we sure are crazy about The Simpsons!”

