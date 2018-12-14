Diego Luna will be joined by Scoot McNairy in season 2 of Narcos Mexico

Actor Diego Luna will reprise his roles in the recently announced second season of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico. He will be joined by new cast member, Scoot McNairy, the streaming giant said in a statement Friday.

Production recently began on season two in Mexico. Luna was recently honoured with a Critics' Choice Award nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in the show. The series itself also garnered a WGA nomination in the episodic drama category.

Actors Diego Luna (L) and Michael Pena (R) arrive for Netflix's Narcos: Mexico Season 1 premiere in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)

Originally intended as a fourth season of Narcos, which focused on the rise of the cocaine business in Colombia under Pablo Escobar and his Medellin Cartel, Narcos: Mexico was re-conceived as a new series, shifting the focus to the beginnings of the Mexican drug trade and how it became what it is today.

The first season tells the story of the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Felix Gallardo (Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire.

When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Pena) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined.

Narcos: Mexico is produced by Gaumont Television for Netflix. Eric Newman will return as executive producer and showrunner.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 14:46 IST