Diljit Dosanjh calls Kylie Jenner ‘Sher Bachhiye’ as she becomes youngest self-made billionaire, Twitter doesn’t agree

Forbes magazine on Wednesday declared Kylie Jenner as the youngest self-made billionaire in the world, dethroning even Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. As several Kylie fans took to social media to congratulate the makeup mogul, her biggest fan in India, Diljit Dosanjh, also shared a special wish.

Diljit shared Kylie’s picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Balle tere Cali die Sher Bachhiye.” He is known for leaving flirty comments on her Instagram posts in Punjabi.

However, the rest of the internet isn’t so sure about the ‘self-made’ part.People on Twitter are calling her out for the title while belonging to one of the richest families in the entertainment business—the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“Calling Kylie “self-made” is like throwing in an oven lasagna and then calling yourself an Italian chef,” wrote a Twitter user. “Kylie Jenner is proof that even if you only start out in life with a few hundred million dollars and international fame, it’s still possible to make something of yourself. An inspiration to us all,” wrote another. “Reports are saying Kylie Jenner is the youngest self-made billionaire. Congrats to her hitting that Billie mark, but when u have a rich father who is a former athlete, a rich mother, millionaire siblings, and an established profit making family brand, are you really “self made”?,” read another tweet. Check out more:

Kylie Jenner is a Self Ma-

Me: pic.twitter.com/WaJnagp9vc — Opinionated 💅🏿 (@Opini0Nat3d) March 6, 2019

Today I learned that Kylie Jenner is a billionaire while I’m over here shopping prices for trash bags and deodorant on Amazon.



I joined the wrong reality show. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) March 5, 2019

The same people who think Kylie Jenner is self-made are the same people who think she’s all natural 🤦🏽‍♀️ #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/j4r8vbVSZF — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) March 6, 2019

I feel like Kylie being labeled a "self made" billionaire is like me saying canned soup is "homemade". Sure, I put the soup in the pot to cook it, but someone actually had to make that soup and can it before I could get that far, ya know? — Kat Brady (@KatBrady02) March 6, 2019

People are really out here describing Kylie Jenner as "self-made" I pic.twitter.com/LQdzfcfz1B — sarah (@sarahcantcare) March 5, 2019

Tabloids trying to convince people that Kylie Jenner is self made pic.twitter.com/QApvCu50UW — ‏ (@Original_Gio) March 5, 2019

Kylie Jenner is a "self made" billionaire, c'mon she's been privileged before she was out of the womb pic.twitter.com/yyBs2Jdu4p — Dami 🇳🇬 (@oglildarkskin) March 5, 2019

There were still a few who tried to defend her. “Kylie is the fu***n goat. Everyone that is saying “she’s a kardashian so ofc she’s rich” No... Rob Kardashian is in the same family, same resources, same name and he isn’t a BILLIONAIRE. KIM isn’t even that rich,” wrote a fan. “Crying about Kylie Jenner on Forbes won’t make you rich,” wrote another. “Everyone wants to act like kylie isnt self made. let me hand yall a million dollars and see yall invest NONE OF IT. Look at rob sis,” read another tweet.

Kylie (21) founded and owns Kylie Cosmetics, the three-year-old beauty business that generated an estimated $360m in sales last year, reports BBC. She reached the milestone earlier than Zuckerberg who became a billionaire aged 23.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But (the recognition) feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back,” Kylie told Forbes. The number of self-made women reached 72 for the first time, up from 56 a year ago.

