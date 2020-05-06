e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: I’m reorganising my life amid lockdown

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: I’m reorganising my life amid lockdown

Staying at home during the lockdown period hasn’t been very challenging for busy actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

tv Updated: May 06, 2020 22:15 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya feels the lockdown has allowed her to sort her life.
Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya feels the lockdown has allowed her to sort her life.
         

The lockdown may have brought normal life to a standstill but it has led to a lot of positives as well. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares how this forced break has given her a pause and also the time to sort things in her life.

“When I was working, I was doing it whole heartedly and had no complaints that it was too hectic. I was completely absorbed in it. Now when I am not working and we are forced to stay at home, I am doing those things which I was unable to do otherwise. I am organising things in life which I never got a chance to do before. I have now got an opportunity in a way to reorganise my life,” shares the actor. 

Despite being a very busy professional, for Divyanka staying at home has not been much of a challenge and she does not really miss work as she finds some work or the other around the house anyway.

“I also watch my favourite content on TV. I am really binge watching a lot. Every phase is enjoyable. I don’t regret any phase of my life I am happy with this phase as well. This is an opportunity which I wouldn’t have got otherwise. Main chahke bhi apne aap ko ghar pe nahi rakh sakti. I am making the most of this opportunity,” the 35-year-old says.

And the one thing that she is enjoying most is spending time with her husband, Vivek Dahiya, something that she didn’t get a lot in the past since their marriage in 2016.

“We were not much of cooks, now we are both experimenting with recipes. We surprise each other and we are having a lot of fun. But he exercises a lot and I am his DOP for his social media posts,” she laughs. 

But Divyanka believes in not overdoing it on social media and says she knows how much is too much. “I don’t take social media platforms as an entertainment for others, post what comes from my heart what appeals to me. I am not forceful with my online activities, you must keep it natural and comfortable, because that is what appeals to people. If your posts are deliberate it will create saturation,” the actor shares.

Follow @htshowbiz for more.

top news
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
Live: Number of containment zones in Delhi is now 87
Live: Number of containment zones in Delhi is now 87
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
Petrol, diesel prices hiked in UP: Watch people’s reaction
Petrol, diesel prices hiked in UP: Watch people’s reaction
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news