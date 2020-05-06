Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: I’m reorganising my life amid lockdown

tv

Updated: May 06, 2020 22:15 IST

The lockdown may have brought normal life to a standstill but it has led to a lot of positives as well. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares how this forced break has given her a pause and also the time to sort things in her life.

“When I was working, I was doing it whole heartedly and had no complaints that it was too hectic. I was completely absorbed in it. Now when I am not working and we are forced to stay at home, I am doing those things which I was unable to do otherwise. I am organising things in life which I never got a chance to do before. I have now got an opportunity in a way to reorganise my life,” shares the actor.

Despite being a very busy professional, for Divyanka staying at home has not been much of a challenge and she does not really miss work as she finds some work or the other around the house anyway.

“I also watch my favourite content on TV. I am really binge watching a lot. Every phase is enjoyable. I don’t regret any phase of my life I am happy with this phase as well. This is an opportunity which I wouldn’t have got otherwise. Main chahke bhi apne aap ko ghar pe nahi rakh sakti. I am making the most of this opportunity,” the 35-year-old says.

And the one thing that she is enjoying most is spending time with her husband, Vivek Dahiya, something that she didn’t get a lot in the past since their marriage in 2016.

“We were not much of cooks, now we are both experimenting with recipes. We surprise each other and we are having a lot of fun. But he exercises a lot and I am his DOP for his social media posts,” she laughs.

But Divyanka believes in not overdoing it on social media and says she knows how much is too much. “I don’t take social media platforms as an entertainment for others, post what comes from my heart what appeals to me. I am not forceful with my online activities, you must keep it natural and comfortable, because that is what appeals to people. If your posts are deliberate it will create saturation,” the actor shares.

Follow @htshowbiz for more.