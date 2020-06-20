Divyanka Tripathi pens introspective post after ‘series of sad events’: ‘Let’s not let our low state of mind take over our faith, zeal’

tv

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 11:14 IST

TV actor Divyanka Tripathi has made an optimistic post after feeling sad about the recent “series of events” -- coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last week and the recent death of Indian soldiers during a violent face-off between India and China in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

Posting a picture of herself posing on a bridge with the frame overlooking a lit-up skyline, she wrote, “All that glitters is #Mumbai. Felt like adding this text....’We are all shaken up in India! First Corona, then Sushant and then our soldiers. We are crestfallen by a series of sad events. For those of us who are left behind grappling or mourning. Let’s not let our low state of mind take over our faith and zeal. We all struggle...all of us face adversities...it doesn’t mean that we give in to disappointments today or in future. There are days of love, luck, friendship and success that we all get. Time to look at the glass half full, not half empty. You are special and your time will be better tomorrow. Work whole heartedly towards it. Don’t let the world tell you otherwise. #OnlyLoveIsTheKey.” The post has 2.9 lakh likes.

About the new ways of life and norms post Covid-19, Divyanka had told Hindustan Times, “Before this, there was no concept of social distancing; cleanliness was the least of priorities. People spit everywhere and there is no concept of queuing. Hopefully, people will now be mindful of these things.”

Sushant died by suicide last week and his death has triggered a conversation around the importance of mental health. Cops have said that Sushant was taking medication for depression.

