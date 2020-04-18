e-paper
Home / TV / Divyanka Tripathi shares a throwback video from one of her rehearsals, her poise is unmistakable. Watch

Divyanka Tripathi starred in the hit Balaji TV serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which ran from 2013 till 2019. She is married to actor Vivek Dahiya.

tv Updated: Apr 18, 2020 12:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Divyanka Tripathi hit the national limelight with her serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.
The coronavirus pandemic has become a throwback season of sorts with many stars sharing old videos and pictures online. Television actor Divyanka Tripathi on Saturday shared a video from her one of early rehearsals.

Donning a sari, Divyanka looks serious as she mouths the dialogues in the video. It is a confrontational scene between a wife and her husband.

Divyanka hit the national limelight when she starred in the hit Ekta Kapoor serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in 2013. Paired opposite TV actor Karan Patel, Divyanka’s winsome smile and her charming array of saris soon endeared her to the audience. Playing a Tamil-speaking dentist Dr Ishita Iyer in New Delhi, the serial chronicles her relationship with Punjabi businessman, Raman Bhalla. Bringing the two disparate people together is Raman’s daughter Ruhi. Circumstances lead them to marry and fall in love much later. It is based on Manju Kapur’s book Custody. It was during the making of this serial that she met her co-star Vivek Dahiya, whom she married in 2016.

The serial was on air till 2019 before it was replaced by another Balaji Films’ serial, Yeh Hai Chahatein, starring Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi.

Recently, Divyanka was drawn into a controversy when she said that work on the Mumbai metro and roads should be completed during the coronavirus lockdown period. She had tweeted to suggest, “With such less traffic in Mumbai, it seems like an opportunity to quickly complete metro, bridges and smooth roads.”

Twitter was not amused and called her words insensitive to workers and engineers. One user fumed, “As if the engineers & construction worker life r not important .. such an vague & unrequired tweet at this moment.” Another said, “Those labourers are also human beings. It is an emergency and safety is for everyone.” A third user suggested, “Please delete this tweet. It looks insensitive. Metro workers labourers are also human beings.” Paying heed to it, Divyanka apologised and wrote: “My apologies. Point taken.”

