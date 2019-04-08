Ekta Kapoor says Hina Khan is ‘the only Komolika who stays’ on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Watch video

The speculation around actor Hina Khan’s exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay keeps getting more confusing. In a new video shared by Hina on Instagram, showrunner and television producer Ekta Kapoor can be heard saying that she wants Hina to stay on the show as the show’s big bad vamp, Komolika.

“She is so cute. She wants me to stay,” Hina wrote with a video of Ekta on her Instagram stories. “This is the only Komolika we have and this is the only Komolika who is staying,” Ekta says about Hina in the video. The video was shot at the Box Cricket League and also feature Karishma Tanna and Krystel D’Souza.

Hina has earlier talked about her exit from the show with Bombay Times in March. “I will be back on the show whenever I am required. In the earlier season too, the track would change and Komolika would take a break and come back. As of now, I won’t be seen post March,” she had said. It was reported that she was quitting the show after landing on a Bollywood project.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor teases Akshay Kumar about the money he is making, he teases her about her many flats

Hina recently shared a heartfelt post on Instagram about the show. “My second fiction, My fourth show ever in the history of my career and my fourth number 1 in a row. Like the titles of each of these toppers, my life and its journey is reflected through them. YRKKH made me and made me realise how deep my relationship is with my audiences as it kept on gliding at the top,” she wrote.

“KZK2 was a true Kasauti for me in every possible way. Too big an opportunity, too big a challenge and a way bigger responsibility which has its risks and results. But as we reach to the top I am glad that we managed to get the gold after going through this kasauti. I am thankful to everyone in the phenomenal journey that I have had cruising at higher and higher altitudes, to all those who caused and helped me face the turbulence along the way and to all those who wished me a safe and successful landing.Because at the end of the day being grounded is all that I seek,” she added.

Reports claim that the show’s makers are in talks with Aalisha Panwar to replace Hina on the show. Aalisha is known for her work in telly soap Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay went on air in September. Hina made her entry on the show a month later. It stars Erica Fernandez as Prerna and Parth Samthaan as Anurag in the lead roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 16:17 IST