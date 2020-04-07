Ekta Kapoor sings Raat Akeli Hai, says it represents her ‘inner animal’. Watch video

tv

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 18:48 IST

Producer Ekta Kapoor is finding fun ways to pass the time as she is confined to her house due to the coronavirus lockdown. In a video shared on her Instagram account, she proposed a new game to drive away the quarantine blues and asked everyone to sing or come up with a song that represents their “inner animal”.

Ekta chose Raat Akeli Hai from the 1967 hit Jewel Thief and said that it “gets the tigress in me going”. She went on to sing the song and signed off, “This is just a fun post, not a promotional post.

“Fun post alert! Post a song or tell me in d comments below a song the represents ur inner animal! Raat akeli hai is the song to channelize my inner ‘tigress’ wats ur wolf cry!!!!!!? #notantakshri,” her caption read.

Recently, Ekta shared a video of herself without any of her rings and joked, “Thanos has left the building!!! He destroyed the world enough!” In the comments, she revealed that she took off her rings for the first time after 17 years, as they were coming in the way of her maintaining proper hand hygiene.

Earlier this month, Ekta announced that she is taking a voluntary pay cut and will forgo one year’s salary of Rs 2.5 crore, so that her employees at Balaji Telefilms do not have to take pay cuts due to the heavy losses suffered by the production house, which has shut down all its operations for the first time due to the lockdown. With all shoots halted, the television industry is losing crores every day.

In an earlier Instagram post, Ekta said that the “tragic shocking times” were unprecedented. “I’m an outdoor person! Like everyone has asked, I am practicing self isolation. Never in my life, have I witnessed such tragic shocking times world wide. There is fear and panic everywhere! Will probably learn something out of this... Stay safe, stay sanitised and stay isolated!” she wrote.

