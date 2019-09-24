Emmys mourned Andre Previn with picture of Leonard Slatkin, who is very much alive

tv

In a major mix-up, the Emmy Awards’ In Memoriam segment showed the picture of composer Leonard Slatkin, who is very much alive, instead of late musician Andre Previn. The Television Academy apologised in a statement.

It said, “The producers for the 71st Emmy Awards, the Television Academy and FOX sincerely apologise for this error. All In Memoriam mentions on the Television Academy’s website feature accurate imagery for Mr Previn.”

Slatkin pointed out the mistake on Twitter, saying his friend Previn deserved better than this. "I saw that @theemmys posted a photo of me ‘In Memoriam’ rather than the intended Andre Previn. Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the @KCHonors," Slatkin said about the ceremony on Sunday.

I saw that @theemmys posted a photo of me "In Memoriam" rather than the intended Andre Previn. Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the @KCHonors. Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him. Andre, R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/MDVX6H0igb — Leonard Slatkin (@LeonardSlatkin) September 23, 2019

"Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him. Andre, R.I.P," he added.

Previn, who won four Oscars and eight Grammys, passed away in February at age of 89. Slatkin, 75, a four-time Grammy winner, is the music director laureate of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. “I’ve gotten messages from friends who were a little bit worried,” Slatkin told the Detroit Free Press. Nevertheless, I’m still here. I’m waving my arms and doing what I can.”

