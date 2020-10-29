Established or not there is always a struggle to get your next project: Pankhuri Awasthy

tv

Six years ago, Pankhuri Awasthy moved to Mumbai from Bangalore to pursue acting. She left behind a corporate job and recalls a time when she was just about to shift to Mumbai after being confirmed for a show but at the last minute got a call that it got scrapped.

“Each one of us has our own struggle in this career. Before joining the industry, one has to know that the industry has no stability and there will be periods with no work. Having come from a corporate background and being used to a certain pay check every month to suddenly not being sure of monthly income was scary. My struggle wasn’t about going door-to-door for work. Luckily, while I was in Bangalore, I signed on for an episodic show. My theatre background helped and I used to travel back and forth to Mumbai for auditions,” she shares.

Since then she has made a name for herself with TV shows Razia Sultan, Suryaputra Karn, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? and this year, debuted in Hindi films with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She is working on her web show debut currently. “Perseverance and knowledge of your craft are the two things an actor should bank on. Nothing is hunky dory in this business. One has to be mentally and physically prepared to handle – gruelling work hours, rejection, struggle to get the next good role, competition, long periods of no work etc,” says the 29-year-old actor adding, “Struggle for the right offers never ends as right after one show ends, you start searching for the next best thing. So, in that way, one keeps struggling always. Rejection does not necessarily mean you are not good. It probably means there is something better for you. One should just stay motivated, no matter the hardships.” She also advises budding actors to finish their education before joining the industry so they can work on plan B and have a balanced life in terms of income.