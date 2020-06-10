Everyone’s struggle is different, says Mona Singh

tv

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 17:27 IST

Her jovial nature, sense of humour and big smile are famous but actor Mona Singh admits that like many others, she, too, has felt low during the lockdown. “We are all in the same boat though everyone’s struggle is different. People are anxious about the future and the pandemic, and many are dipping into their savings, which adds to worries and affects their mental health. The worst place to be in right now is your head as there are many negative thoughts. Luckily, I discuss issues that are bothering me with my family as it is important address issues that are playing on your mind,” says Singh, adding, that there were days when she and her sister only spoke about all the negative news about Covid-19 and “wondering ki ab kya hoga, which is depressing” and that took a toll on her mental health.

The Yeh Meri Family actor says the thing that helped her was to talk about it and also distract her mind. She admits that she is “very scared in the current scenario” but the way out is to keep busy either with housework or office work or take up a hobby. “Idle mind leads to trouble and most of our fears and insecurities are in the mind. I am painting pots and tables and I am learning about technology, video calls etc.”

She adds, “Initially, we didn’t know how serious this issue was and then to be in a lockdown situation, you had not heard of. All this made me anxious and my discipline went out of the window. I wasn’t able to sleep on time and, so I would binge on shows till 3am, which isn’t healthy. In fact, when the cyclone was supposed to hit Mumbai, I couldn’t sleep all night and was praying. I don’t know about others, but these days, I am praying for the world and people around me and not just for myself. Praying helps and calms the mind as there is a lot to be thankful and be positive about, instead of just focusing on the negative things.”