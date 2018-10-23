Ex Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan arrested for possessing drugs

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was arrested by Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell on Monday night for possessing eight Ecstasy tablets. According to ANI, Khan was arrested from a hotel room in Belapur, Maharashtra, and will be produced before a court today. He is yet to issue a statement.

Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan arrested from a hotel in Belapur* by Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police last night, in possession of banned narcotic substance (8 ecstasy tablets); he will be produced before a court today. #Maharashtra https://t.co/4U5PlDUvCO — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2018

Earlier, a woman had filed a complaint against Khan for sending her lewd messages, following which an FIR was filed. She had allegedly met the actor for investing in her business and was asked by the actor to meet him at a studio. She alleged that he started sending her vulgar messages soon after. Ajaz was released on bail by a Mumbai court.

Khan has appeared in several movies but came into limelight after he appeared in Big Boss 7, hosted by Salman Khan. He had also appeared on Comedy Nights Bachao, Box Cricket League and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

