Faisal Khan used me for Nach Baliye 9, asked me to lie about our relationship: Muskaan Kataria on their break-up

Actor Muskaan Kataria, who has been at the centre of controversies ever since her break up with Faisal Khan and exit from the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, has shared details about her break-up and how the relationship went sour. She also talked about Sneh Wagh, the woman rumoured to be dating Faisal.

Muskaan claimed that she gave Faisal another chance after catching him cheating and things were smooth initially. However, when Faisal got an offer from Nach Baliye 9, he asked her to make their relationship public.

She told SpotBoye in an interview, “Suddenly, he got an offer for Chandragupta Maurya. And, he took up the show telling me that he hadn’t yet signed on Nach Baliye 9. After that, he started getting messages and calls from the channel (Star Plus, broadcaster of Nach Baliye 9) questioning him that how he could back out from Nach Baliye 9 after confirming with them. He asked me to tell the channel that we have broken up. I, of course, told him categorically that I won’t lie because we are together but he is free to not do the show as pehle bhi it was his call to do it. I had visited Faisal on the sets with his dad and mamu, so why would I lie to anyone that things were not going fine between us? Finally, he decided we will do the Nach Baliye 9. Trust me, I did it for him only. He wanted to launch himself as an adult in the industry. He used me for this show- and it was not the other way round,” she added.

Muskaan also talked about Sneh, after clarifying that she did not take her name but it was Sneh herself giving interviews on the issue. “Firstly, let me say that I never took her name anywhere but despite that, she has come out in the media to clarify and said that she doesn’t know me! Now, there are two things here.One, she has claimed that she is a family friend, so there is no possibility that she wouldn’t know the girlfriend (Muskaan) of his family friend (Faisal) who’s with him for one-and-half year. Two, Faisal and I were rehearsing for Nach Baliye 9 in Umergaon in a rehearsal hall near the set of Chandragupta Maurya, which he was shooting for alongside. So, we met there and exchanged pleasantries. Isn’t it weird that ‘she doesn’t know me’?”

She also refuted Faisal’s claims that she was depressed and said, “I have never mentioned that I was going through depression. I was sad but being sad and going through depression are two different things and I guess without thinking and without knowing, one shouldn’t use any medical term.”

