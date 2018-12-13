Farhan Akhtar confirms Mirzapur season 2, says there’s scope for more story

Producer Farhan Akthar is happy that his latest production venture, Mirzapur, has been appreciated by audiences. He has revealed that the makers of the show have already started working on a second season.

Farhan interacted with the media at the success party of Mirzapur, along with actors Rasika Dugal, Elli AvRam, Pankaj Tripathi, Anangsha Biswas, Richa Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Ali Fazal on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Mirzapur, backed by Excel Entertainment, revolves around drugs, guns and lawlessness. It also depicts gang rivalry and crime in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

Farhan said: "I am feeling really happy. It's the second show which we have created with Amazon Prime Video. Our earlier collaboration Inside Edge was a successful web series and now Mirzapur is getting more success than that. So it is a really nice thing and we are here to celebrate."

Asked if they have planned to proceed with a second season of Mirzapur, he said: "Yes, of course. At the end of the show, viewers might have got an idea that there is scope for season 2. So, we are working on that. Hopefully, very soon we will start shooting for it."

He said the audience had appreciated the show for its gripping storyline. "Apart from that, they have appreciated the drama and performances of the actors. The kind of world we have created in this show, once someone watches one episode, then they feel curious to know what happens in the subsequent episodes. That kind of a feeling among the audience is always nice to have for a web series."

Fazal had earlier confirmed that the second season is in the works. “About season 2, hopefully early next year. We are hoping to bring you back to the world of Mirzapur. So early next year we would but before season 2 I have some film commitments to finish both here and abroad and yeah, then after that we will begin,” Fazal said in a statement.

Mirzapur is directed by Karan Anshuman and Gurmmeet Singh.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 19:06 IST