FIR against actor Shahbaz Khan for allegedly molesting girl

An FIR has been registered again Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and Chandrakanta actor Shahbaz Khan for allegedly molesting a girl.

tv Updated: Feb 12, 2020 11:33 IST

Asian News International, Mumbai
Shahbaz Khan has worked in multiple mythological shows.
A case has been filed against actor Shahbaz Khan for allegedly molesting a girl here in Mumbai, police said on Thursday. An FIR has been registered at Oshiwara Police Station under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman).

An investigation is underway, police said.

Shahbaz has worked in several Bollywood movies and television shows. Some of his notable works include Yug, The Great Maratha, Betaal Pachisi, Chandrakanta and The Sword of Tipu Sultan.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Samir Soni bats for Arti, believes it would be wrong if Sidharth Shukla wins, Archana Puran says ‘That Sid is a jerk’

Recently, he was seen on TV shows like Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Tenali Rama and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali.

