Home / TV / Fire breaks out on Kumkum Bhagya sets, Sriti Jha says ‘I am absolutely safe’

Fire breaks out on Kumkum Bhagya sets, Sriti Jha says ‘I am absolutely safe’

A fire broke out on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya on Saturday, however no injuries were reported. Lead actor Sriti Jha gave fans an update.

tv Updated: Jul 19, 2020 09:36 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in a still from Kumkum Bhagya.
Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in a still from Kumkum Bhagya.
         

Days after the shoot for TV show Kumkum Bhagya resumed after lockdown, a fire broke out on the sets on Saturday, as per reports. A video has surfaced on the social media which shows people gathering outside a studio which reportedly caught fire.

According to a report on India Today, the shooting for the show was going on when the fire broke out on the sets. The fire brigade and police reached on time and no casualties were recorded. The report claims the reason for the fire seems to be a short circuit.

 

Sriti Jha shared a message on her Instagram stories.
Sriti Jha shared a message on her Instagram stories.

Actor Sriti Jha, who plays the female lead Pragya on the show, didn’t talk about incident but shared a cryptic post in her Instagram stories. She shared a selfie with a tilak on her forehead and wrote, “Aai ne meri nazar utari. Main bilkul safe hu (Mom warded off the evil eye. I am absolutely safe). We never speak much...mostly. I am at a loss of words with her...But she called me over for this. @aaiskitchenmumbai Kaha rakhu itna pyaar (where should I keep so much love).”

The show is one of many that have resumed production post lockdown. The shooting of her other show Kasautii Zindagii Kay was stopped for three days after the lead actor Parth Samthaan tested positive for Covid-19. The entire cast and crew got themselves tested for the virus and were in the clear. While Parth has been recuperating at home, Karan Patel (the new Mr Bajaj) and Pooja Banerjee (Nivedita Basu) resumed the shoot. The story of the show has reportedly been tweaked to accommodate Parth’s absence for a few weeks.

Ekta’s production house Balaji Telefilms had said in a statement, “Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets.”

