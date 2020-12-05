Former Bigg Boss contestants Diandra Soares, Kamya Punjabi share screengrabs of abusive messages, warn trolls ‘Get your sasta vakeels ready’

tv

Former Bigg Boss contestants Diandra Soares and Kamya Punjabi claimed to have filed complaints against social media trolls. They also shared screengrabs of the abusive messages they’ve been receiving.

Kamya took to Instagram and wrote, “Hey, ab aajao??? Come into my DM’S & ON MY TIMELINE TO THREATEN ME !!!! These are msgs I’ve recieved from some fan clubs. Each & everyone screen shot & REPORTED TO CYBER CRIME !!!!!! check out the results in pic 4 & 5. @shubhamcybercop thank you so so much for your prompt action!!!! You guys have decided to take panga with a wrong woman !!!!!!! Face the consequences. Your parents will be informed if you are minors & you can face jail time if you are an adult. I will not drop this!”

She added, “These are just a few , I’ve reported ALL the DM’S & msgs I’ve got on all social media platforms!!!! Each & every single comment or DM. SO get your sasta vakeel’s ready , you will need them to bail you out soon.” Diandra attached screengrabs of the messages she’d received -- before and after she decided to file complaints. Some messages showed the alleged trolls apologising to her for their actions.

Reacting to Diandra’s post, Kamya said that she will also report abuse. She wrote in a tweet, “Bang on! I m doing the same now! Reporting all the abusive DMs n comments to @cyber @MahaCyber1 @CybercrimeCID @StaySafeOnline Heres the one to start with..!!! Get ready you trolls!”

Both Kamya and Diandra have been prominent commentators on Bigg Boss this year. Diandra recently declared that she was against many of the decisions the producers of the reality show have taken this year. She wrote in a tweet that the only reason she is watching the show this year is because of ‘quarantine boredom’. “Omg I skipped all these past years Too. And am cursing myself for watching this year. Self quarantine boredom I think. Ugh. Might honestly stop tho. Its annoying me the blatant favouritism& overall manipulation, and making fools out of contestants n audience too,” she wrote.

