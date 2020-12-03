e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Diandra Soares calls it ‘rubbish fake reality show’, says she’s watching because of ‘quarantine boredom’

Bigg Boss 14: Diandra Soares calls it 'rubbish fake reality show', says she's watching because of 'quarantine boredom'

Former Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares has slammed the latest season of the show for ‘rubbish concepts, unfair evictions, blatant favouritism’.

tv Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 06:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Diandra Soares has slammed the latest season of Bigg Boss.
Diandra Soares has slammed the latest season of Bigg Boss.
         

Former Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares has criticised recent developments on the 14th season of the show. Sharing a string of tweets in which she voiced her displeasure, she called Bigg Boss a ‘rubbish fake reality show’.

Diandra seemed to be upset with the show taking away the audience’s right to vote for their favourite contestants, as it entered the finale week. When a fan tweeted that as many as five contestants had been evicted this season ‘not by votes, but by other methods’, Diandra responded, “Yup. Because they already know who they want to push ahead for winner. Rest are all decorations !!!!!!! Rubbish fake reality show. Nothing real anymore & votes don’t matter either.”

 
 

When another fan noted that the same contestants are recast in other shows on the same channel, Diandra agreed, and wrote, “Yoohoo wakey wakey. No REAL IN REALITY TV anymore.”

Diandra also wrote in a tweet that the only reason she was watching the show this year is because of ‘quarantine boredom’. “Omg I skipped all these past years Too. And am cursing myself for watching this year. Self quarantine boredom I think. Ugh. Might honestly stop tho. Its annoying me the blatant favouritism& overall manipulation, and making fools out of contestants n audience too,” she wrote.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 task ‘terribly despicable, awful’: Diandra Soares slams show as contestants asked to reveal their darkest secrets

She had previously slammed the show for making contestants reveal personal secrets as a part of a task. She called it ‘terribly awful, absolutely heartbreaking, and despicable’.

