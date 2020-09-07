e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Former Tamil Bigg Boss winner Arav and actor Raahei get married, see pics

Former Tamil Bigg Boss winner Arav and actor Raahei get married, see pics

Tamil actor Raahei and Bigg Boss Tamil’s season one winner Arav Nafeez have got married. They did so in a close-knit ceremony in Chennai, attended by family members and few select industry friends.

tv Updated: Sep 07, 2020 13:58 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Arav Nafeez and Raahei have known each other for over a year.
Arav Nafeez and Raahei have known each other for over a year.
         

Actor Arav Nafeez, who was crowned Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 winner, married actor Raahei on Sunday in Chennai in a close-knit ceremony. Raahei makes her Tamil acting debut via Gautham Menon’s upcoming action-thriller Joshua.

The wedding was attended by immediate family members of the couple and close friends. Some of the celebrities who attended the wedding are filmmaker KS Ravi Kumar, Vijay, Gayatri Raghuram, Vayapuri, Suja Varunee, Bindu Madhavi, Harish Kalyan, Varun and Pradeep Krishnamurthy among others.

 

 

 

Thanks to Bigg Boss, Aarav earned a lot of popularity on the show and became a household name. He was rumoured to be in a relationship with co-star and co-housemate Oviya. However, neither of them ever made their relationship official.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut to be provided Y+ category security. Here’s what it means

Arav and Raahei have known each other for over a year. They have decided to get married with their parents’ approval. The wedding will be hosted at a plush hotel in Chennai with only friends and families in attendance.

On the career front, Arav awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film Raja Bheema, which has been waiting for release for a long time.

It is not known whether Raahei has signed any other project as of now. She awaits the release of Joshua, which was supposed to release earlier this year but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Kangana Ranaut to get Y+ category security. Here’s what it means
Kangana Ranaut to get Y+ category security. Here’s what it means
Centre to go for prior check for Chinese connection before finalising BPCL bidder
Centre to go for prior check for Chinese connection before finalising BPCL bidder
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
China’s export strength continues as global demand rebounds
China’s export strength continues as global demand rebounds
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In