Home / TV / Future of Netflix’s Mindhunter uncertain as David Fincher focuses on other projects

Future of Netflix’s Mindhunter uncertain as David Fincher focuses on other projects

The future of Netflix's true crime series Mindhunter seems to be uncertain now with director David Fincher being busy with his film for the streamer, Mank.

tv Updated: Jan 17, 2020 17:41 IST

Press Trust of India
Jonathan Groff in a still from Mindhunter.
Jonathan Groff in a still from Mindhunter.(Patrick Harbron/Netflix)
         

With the filmmaker occupied with the movie, the streamer last month decided to let the contracts of the show's two stars, Holt McCallany and Jonathan Groff, lapse.

A spokesperson on Netflix told Entertainment Weekly that Fincher might "revisit" the show in the future.

 

"David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots. He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own," the representative said in a statement to the outlet.

Mindhunter follows a special team within the FBI, spearheaded by Agents Bill Tench (McCallany) and Holden Ford (Groff), that investigates what makes serial killers tick during the '70s.

Mindhunter season one premiered in October 2017 and the show was formally renewed for its sophomore outing in November same year. The second season debuted in August last year.

