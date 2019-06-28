Game of Thrones cast , showrunners to attend San Diego Comic Con one last time, angry fans considering ‘sending their regards’

HBO has announced that certain members of the cast and showrunners of their hit show Game of Thrones will appear at the San Diego Comic Con one final time this year. However, considering how much the show’s final season was panned by audiences around the world, some are wondering if attending SDCC is a good idea for them after all.

The announcement was made through the show’s various social media pages on Thursday. Soon, HBO also released a list of cast members who will attend the panel at Hall H. Actors Isaac Hempstead Wright, Maisie Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Conleth Hill, Iain Glen, Nathalie Emmanuel, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley West and Jacob Anderson will attend the panel with showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss.

Fans were excited about the announcement, although not for all the right reasons. Some called it a bad idea to face the fans after getting negative feedback from all quarters. “Bring on the shade. If they don’t moderate questions(which they probably will) the criticism they’ll receive is gonna be legendary,” wrote one fan. “You know... got to hand it to them, that’s pretty bold,” wrote another. A few even feared for Dan and David’s safety. “Damn they better have FBI agents and Navy Seals there to protect them,” wrote one. “Sounds like a blood bath to me,” wrote another.

GOT fans in Hall H pic.twitter.com/QXiRUYCKNz — Dan Kurtz (@HeyDanKurtz) June 27, 2019

THEY MUST ANSWER TO THEIR CRIMES!!! pic.twitter.com/YS6MBO58vz — Stix (@LewieXV) June 27, 2019

David and Dan probably pic.twitter.com/gMUunc7roM — M (@mariap_yara) June 27, 2019

Game of thrones fans, you know what to do pic.twitter.com/uGnaF2WRo5 — Virago Stark 🐺 (@ChaoticCori) June 28, 2019

Game of Thrones delivered its worst reviewed season ever, receiving a ‘rotten’ 58% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. David and Dan received a lot of backlash for rushing the story and later, HBO decided to submit the worst reviewed episodes for the Emmys.

Even some actors on the show expressed disappointment. Conleth, who will attend the panel at SDCC, was one of them. Asked if he feels his character has been reduced to the sidelines in recent seasons, Conleth told Entertainment Weekly, “That’s been my feeling the last couple seasons, that my character became more peripheral, that they concentrated on others more. That’s fine. It’s the nature of a multi-character show. It was kind of frustrating. As a whole, it’s been overwhelmingly positive and brilliant, but I suppose the last couple seasons weren’t my favourite.”

After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the final season of the show concluded with its last episode on May 19. It will be followed by a prequel series starring Naomi Watts in the lead role. It is set a 1000 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

