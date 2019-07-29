Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa reunite as she wishes him an early happy birthday

tv

Hit television series Game of Thrones co-stars Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa reunited ahead of his 40th birthday, on August 1. Expressing her joy, Clarke wrote Momoa a sweet message with a picture of the two.

“With you, I feel 2 feet small...HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY! An oversized bath tub of happiness for another year of you,” the actress wrote on Instagram. In another photo that she shared, Clarke could be seen sitting in an exceptionally large bathtub, regarding which she joked in the hashtags that “she finally found a bathtub large enough to bathe a dragon in.”

The actors, who essayed the role of Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen on show, have not worked together post GOT. Their characters got married in the first season until Drogo was killed, leaving Daenerys to turn her gaze toward the Iron Throne.

Besides their short onscreen time, both actors close friendship off-screen has lasted through the years. In fact, the Aquaman actor even stopped by the set during the filming of the final season of Game of Thrones to support his former cast member, reported People.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 17:19 IST