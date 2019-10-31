Game of Thrones fans are rejoicing after creators Benioff and Weiss lost Star Wars job

tv

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:18 IST

Game of Thrones fans have found a new reason to bash creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, after the duo stepped away from spearheading an upcoming trilogy of films in the Star Wars universe. Fans believe that Benioff and Weiss rushed production on the final season of Game of Thrones, just so they could move on to Star Wars, thereby compromising on the quality of GoT.

The creators in a statement earlier this week said, “There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects. So we are regretfully stepping away from Star Wars.”

GoT fans took to Twitter to express their satisfaction at the turn of events. One person wrote, “They really did rush the last season of Game of Thrones even when they were offered more episodes and money to finish it so they could hurry up and work on Star Wars, only to get fired from working on Star Wars for being just really bad at their jobs... so delicious, so good.”

they really did rush the last season of Game of Thrones even when they were offered more episodes and money to finish it so they could hurry up and work on Star Wars, only to get fired from working on Star Wars for being just really bad at their jobs... so delicious, so good — chelsea (@northgalis) October 29, 2019

so you’re telling me that david and dan could’ve made seasons 7 & 8 of game of thrones ten episodes long, but they didn’t because they needed to start their work on the star wars projects, BUT now they have quit the star wars project i- pic.twitter.com/t9dzK48m7y — ben (@starkrings) October 29, 2019

Another person wrote, “So you’re telling me that David and Dan could’ve made seasons 7 & 8 of Game of Thrones ten episodes long, but they didn’t because they needed to start their work on the Star Wars projects, BUT now they have quit the Star Wars project i-”

Others recalled previous reports that suggested HBO wanted 10 seasons of Game of Thrones, but Benioff and Weiss talked the cable network out of it, restricting the show to eight seasons. HBO on Tuesday announced the first of its multiple planned spin-off set in George RR Martin’s universe. Titled House of the Dragon, the show is expected to be a prequel.

The Star Wars franchise has been under the gun as well. Several directors have either been sidelined or fired during the Disney owned run of films. A recent The Hollywood Reporter story suggests that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was displeased about Benioff and Weiss having signed a deal with rivals Netflix, and stating their intentions to work on both projects concurrently. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is due for release in December.

Here are some more reactions:

#GameOfThrones fans still haven't forgiven benioff and weiss for the final season of GOT and are celebrating their exit from Star Wars. pic.twitter.com/CT7tT4S0wZ — Sports72Xtrm (@Sports72Xtrm) October 29, 2019

emilia clarke could do game of thrones and star wars but d&d could do neither — seb 🍁🍂 (@naboosheev) October 29, 2019

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 14:15 IST