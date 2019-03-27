Game of Thrones: Maisie Williams warns fans ‘there’s a lot of death’ in season 8

Actor Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in HBO’s hit fantasy series Game of Thrones, has warned fans that ‘there’s a lot of death’ in the show’s eighth and final season.

Maisie also teased a possible team-up between Arya and on-screen sister Sansa Stark, who will unite with their brother Jon Snow as the allies lead the charge against Cersei Lannister and the evil White Walkers.

“It’s not often you see a character siding with Sansa who’s not manipulating her,” Maisie told Entertainment Weekly. “Last season it was really tough for Sansa because Jon was thinking with his penis and it kind of made Sansa look bitter. This season you see Arya teaming with Sansa and sometimes calling out Jon. It felt nice and powerful to stand next to Sophie. Sophie and I are the tightest of friends when sitting across from anyone, so no acting required.”

Arya and Sansa Stark will join forces in Game of Thrones season 8.

Maisie also said that the final season will have plenty of callbacks to the show’s first season. It prompted her to go back and rewatch the early episodes, and she urged fans to do the same. She said, “After reading the scripts I went back and watched season once again because so much of it refers back to that season.”

She continued, “There are so many scenes that will look similar. And also I watched just to remind myself of the arc I’ve taken already. I wanted Arya to go full circle and try for some kind of normalcy like when she was younger.”

Speaking about the abridged final season, which will have only six episodes, Maisie said, “People don’t want it to end. No matter how you end it, people don’t want it to end. So the ending is not going to be okay, because ‘the end’ is not okay. You know what I mean? I think the way we end it is right. And I think it’s time.”

Game of Thrones’ eighth season will premiere on April 15 in India. You can read our character profiles of Arya, Sansa, Jaime, Cersei, Daenerys and Tyrion by clicking on their names. Maisie is also expected to appear in the long-delayed X-Men spin-off, The New Mutants.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 13:13 IST