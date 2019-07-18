Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss pull out of San Diego Comic-Con

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan B Weiss are not going to this year’s Comic-Con, HBO has announced. The network revealed an updated panel line-up for the upcoming San Diego fan event on Wednesday, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Besides Benioff and Weiss, director Miguel Sapochnik, and actors Iain Glen and Nathalie Emmanuel have also pulled out from the much-anticipated event. Other GOT actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams, Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Conleth Hill and Isaac Hempstead Wright are still scheduled to attend.

The development comes a day after the hit HBO series broke its own record by garnering a historic 32 Emmy nominations for the final season on Tuesday. Benioff and Weiss received the nod for writing the much-debated series finale and Sapochnik for directing the Battle of Winterfell episode The Long Night.

A wealth of recognition for the cast and guest stars , including the show’s only previous winner, Peter Dinklage with three awards, helped Game of Thrones add to its already record haul of nominations, now at 161 total. Series star Emilia Clarke’s decision to seek a best actress nomination after a series of supporting actress bids paid off. She’s competing in a category that’s notable for its diversity, including past winner Viola Davis for How to Get Away with Murder and repeat nominee Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, who has another chance to become the first actress of Asian descent to win the trophy. She lost last year to Claire Foy for Netflix’s The Crown.

Four actors of the show (Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams) were nominated in Supporting Actress Drama category while three actors (Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage) were nominated in Supporting Actor Drama category.

Comic-Con was expected to be the first public appearance by the showrunners since the divisive series finale aired in May. No reason was given for the schedule change.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 10:55 IST