Game of Thrones’ ‘The Mountain’ Hafthor Bjornsson sets deadlift world record by lifting 501 kgs

tv

Updated: May 03, 2020 17:01 IST

Icelandic actor and strongman Hafthor Bjornsson set a world record for the deadlift on Saturday when he lifted 1,104 pounds (501 kg) at Thor’s Power Gym in Iceland.

Bjornsson, best known for his portrayal of Ser Gregor The Mountain Clegane on the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, broke the record previously held by Briton Eddie Hall who in 2016 became the first man to lift 500 kg.

The event was streamed live on ESPN and Bjornsson, 31, lifted the barbell that was bending and straining under the weights, holding it for two seconds before letting go and roaring in delight.

Bjornsson, who is six feet and nine inches tall, won the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2018. “I believe today I could’ve done more, but what’s the point?” the 31-year-old Bjornsson told ESPN. “I’m happy with this.”

“I have no words, what an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor prayer meet: Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor pay tribute to veteran actor, see pic

He went on to thank his family friends, coaches, fans, sponsors, and even his haters, “all of whom helped this lift be possible.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more