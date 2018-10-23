Game of Thrones star Hafþor Julius Bjornsson has tied the knot with his girlfriend Kelsey Henson. The 29-year-old actor, known for playing Gregor Clegane/The Mountain in the hit HBO show, shared the news on Instagram on Sunday.

“It is with great pleasure that I now get to call Kelsey Morgan Henson my wife! I get to hold this beautiful woman through thick and thin for the rest of our lives! I’m so excited for all of the future adventures we will tackle side by side,” Bjornsson said.

The duo got hitched in a romantic ceremony in the actor’s native Iceland. He also posted a greyscale photograph with his wife.

Henson too shared another picture from their nuptials. “Looking forward to pulling this big guy around for the rest of my life. “@thorbjornsson I love you now and forever and promise to stand by your side through all that life throws at us. I love you baby,” she captioned the photo.

While The Mountain can be seen wearing a dapper suit and tie, Henson looks a perfect bride in a white bridal gown. The couple has been in a relationship since 2017 after they met in a bar in Canada. Kelsey was working as a waitress in that bar. According to the reports, Henson, who stands at 5’2 had asked Bjornsson , 6’9, for a picture and the two eventually fell in love with each other. The actor was named ‘World’s Strongest Man’ in 2018 and is expected to return in the eighth and final installment of Game Of Thrones next year.

(With HT inputs)

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 11:40 IST