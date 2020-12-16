e-paper
Home / TV / Ganesh Acharya reveals he’s lost nearly 100 kgs, Kapil Sharma jokes, ‘do aadmi gayab kar diye aapne’

Ganesh Acharya reveals he’s lost nearly 100 kgs, Kapil Sharma jokes, ‘do aadmi gayab kar diye aapne’

Kapil Sharma had a funny response when Ganesh Acharya revealed that he had lost nearly 100 kgs. Watch a promo video for the new episode of The Kapil Sharma Show here.

tv Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 07:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Ganesh Acharya and Geeta Kapur on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Choreographer Ganesh Acharya revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that he has lost 98 kgs. The transformed Ganesh appeared on the show with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

In a promo video for the episode, host Kapil Sharma noted Ganesh’s weight loss and asked him about it. Ganesh said that he’d lost nearly 100 kgs. Kapil joked, “Chote chote shehro me 46-46 kilo ke aadmi hotey hai. Do aadmi gayab kar diye apne (In small towns, you’d find men who weigh 46 kgs. You made two men disappear.).”

 

In a 2017 interview to Hindustan Times, Ganesh had opened up about losing weight. “It was tough for me. I have been working on my body for the past one-and-a-half years. I had even put on 30-40 kg for my film Hey Bro (2015), and my weight had then touched 200 kg. Ab vahi weight utaar raha hoon (I am shedding that weight now),” he’d said.

“Karna hi tha (I had to do it)! Ek soch thi ki (I had this thought that) I just have to do this. Logon ne Ganesh Acharya ko mota hi dekha hai (people have only seen the fat Ganesh Acharya), that’s why I wanted to change the image. I have lost almost 85 kg now,” he added.

Also read: Kapil Sharma apologises to wife Ginni Chatrath for working on wedding anniversary: ‘I have to earn to be able to buy a gift’

Ganesh is all set to appear in a lead role in a film titled Dehati Disco. He spoke to Hindustan Times about the film in another interview and said, “This is a very different kind of film. Unlike my comic roles, this is a much serious role, action and dance. I play a father who has a 10-year-old son. It’s a dance film based on Hindustani ‘kala’ (art form). Since I have directed films as well, all those experiences I am utilising in my role.”

As a choreographer, Ganesh worked on new projects such as Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom, Laxmii, Coolie No 1, Bhuj, and Toofan.

