Gaurav Chopra sings a lullaby for his son, remembers his father ahead of his death anniversary. Watch

Actor Gaurav Chopra shared a cute video of his son as he turned two weeks old on Tuesday. In the video that he posted, Gaurav shared an improvised version of Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari as Mere Ghar Aaya Ek Nanha Kunwar. Gaurav also got emotional as he wrote the caption for the post, a day ahead of one-month death anniversary of his father.

Gaurav shared the video and wrote on Instagram, “Both of us are two weeks old today ...Our #princeChopra and me , the infant #daddy ..both learning ..this is the #lori I sing to him ..he’s kind enough to ignore the lack of rhythm and tune .. and falls asleep each time ... sometimes both the infants : him and me fall asleep ..he loves to wriggle and snuggle into my neck ..Had mentioned this song in a previous post .. had improvised this for a scene in #uttaran , its originally from #kabhikabhie ..Hope you’re kind enough to ignore the besuri singing as well..

“Tomorrow it shall be a month to my father passing away ...While I take baby steps to become a daddy ,he guides and mentors me from within ..If only ... Sending out love and wishes and asking for blessings ,like always ..#baby #boy #babydaddy #journey,” he added remembering his father.

Sharing the first pics of his baby, Gaurav had written earlier this month, “Mere ghar aaya ek nanha kunwar...chandni ke haseen rath par savaar ...”: I remember singing this for a sequence in #Uttaran as #Rpr gets a baby home ..I wish I knew the actual feeling then .. As we welcome this angel , who’s come into my life as precious rain falls on parched ground..I thought I should share the moment with all of you .. It’s overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this miraculous blessing bundled in cuteness and innocence..all of it within a month...it all starts to make sense .. somewhat.. Exactly a month ago my mother left us and I know that she would have been beyond ecstatic to hold our #princeChopra .. I can feel her blessings and see her smile ..Sending you all love and wishes and asking for blessings for our family and this angel..#baby #boy #blessing #triptachopra #choprafamily.”

Gaurav welcomed his son early in September. The actor lost both his parents to Covid-19.

