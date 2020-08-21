Gaurav Chopraa’s mother dies, had tested coronavirus positive: ‘In the other world she would be making everyone her fan’

tv

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 18:24 IST

TV actor Gaurav Chopraa has written a heartbreaking note on his mother’s death. Both his mother and father were in hospital for some time and had tested positive for Covid-19. Sharing that she had been undergoing chemotherapy for past three years, Gaurav wrote that she was his strength and introduced him to ‘everything in life”.

Sharing pictures of his late mother, Gaurav wrote, “My mommy strongest !! The first picture is from a year ago. Three years of cancer fighting of the worst kind ,three years of non stop chemo: and she was bucking us up ! Always the brightest spot of energy in the room . Always. The beauty that did not need any kind of accentuation. It stood out .loved by all. To the point of seeming like her fans. . . Inspired so many..as a teacher, as a principal,as a colleague ,as a friend ,as a human being pursuing spiritual growth over everything else..I can go on and on .about a million things..she introduced me to everything in life ..my strength..my source.. #MeriMaa was the strongest.. She left us yesterday... In the other world she would be making everyone her fan ,I’m sure ! Aapka #kaanha.”

His father continues to be in the hospital. Talking about him, Gaurav told Times of India in an interview, “My father was with her as always. Both of them contracted the virus. Right now, I am out getting blood for my father. He is on the ventilator, he is a little better than before, but he has been sedated for seven-eight days now. We desperately want him to get better.”

Also read: Malavika Pantula slams claims she shot for TV show with SP Balasubrahmanyam after testing positive for Covid-19

Last week, Gaurav had posted a picture of his parents and written, “The ones who bring you into this world. The ones who teach you , raise you , make you who you are. You are a part of them. A reflection. Carrying forward their thoughts and values. Your identity itself is given and nurtured by them. Right now both are fighting in different hospitals. And we are fighting the war with them. For them. . If they’re not worth fighting your best for , what is ?! And yes we are. We will. Till they are fine. . Kindly excuse my absence… - their son.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more