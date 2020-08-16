Gaurav Chopraa says his parents are hospitalised for Covid-19: ‘This is a very tough time for our family’

tv

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 10:46 IST

Gaurav Chopraa’s parents are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at two hospitals in New Delhi, he has revealed. The actor, who is presently in Mumbai, has not yet travelled to the capital as the family is waiting for his brother’s Covid-19 test results. However, he is ‘ready to leave any time’.

In an interview with The Times of India, Gaurav said, “This is a very tough time for our family and normally, I would not have spoken about it because it is personal. But, I feel that it is important to make people aware of how coronavirus spreads.”

“My mother has been battling advanced stage pancreatic cancer for the past three years. Almost miraculously, she emerged stronger from it, and was doing okay. However, over the past few months, she had not been keeping well and was hospitalised. My father was looking after her in the hospital. And then, she tested positive for Covid-19. A few days later, my dad, too, tested positive. My brother, who has been looking after my parents, is also undergoing tests now,” he added.

Gaurav wanted to travel to Delhi to be by his family’s side but they did not want to risk him getting exposed to the virus as well. He is currently awaiting the results of his brother’s Covid-19 test, so he can take a call accordingly.

“I have not travelled to Delhi, because my family has asked me to wait till my brother’s Covid-19 test results come. Since we will be staying in the same house, they fear that I will also get exposed. For now, I am managing everything from here. But, my bags are packed and I am ready to leave any time,” he said.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan says son Taimur brings out the best and worst in her: ‘Even I lose patience sometimes’

On Saturday, Gaurav shared a picture of his parents, along with a heartfelt note. “The ones who bring you into this world. The ones who teach you , raise you , make you who you are. You are a part of them. A reflection. Carrying forward their thoughts and values. Your identity itself is given and nurtured by them. Right now both are fighting in different hospitals. And we are fighting the war with them. For them. . If they’re not worth fighting your best for , what is ?! And yes we are. We will. Till they are fine. . Kindly excuse my absence… - their son,” he wrote.

Gaurav has acted in shows such as Dil Kya Chahta Hai, Adaalat and Sadda Haq. He also participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 10.

Follow @htshowbiz for more