Home / TV / Gaurav Gera reveals ‘Kiku Sharda is the brain behind Chutki’

Gaurav Gera reveals ‘Kiku Sharda is the brain behind Chutki’

Gaurav Gera talks about his famous character and what brought it into being in the first place, crediting Kiku Sharda for the idea.

tv Updated: May 30, 2020 14:35 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Gaurav Gera as Chutki.
Gaurav Gera as Chutki.
         

Comedian and actor Gaurav Gera has revealed that his famous character Chutki was actually a brainchild of fellow comedian Kiku Sharda. Gaurav even said that Kiku also came up with the name. Gaurav’s series, Chutki and the Shopkeeper, has been quite popular online and he continues to entertain audience with his antics.

Speaking with Entertainment Times, Gaurav said, “I wanted to play different characters and entertain my fans. I cannot just keep playing Gaurav Gera my entire life. So that’s how this character of Chutki came to life. I am an actor and to act, I need to play different characters. Chutki came to make the videos colourful. This was actually Kiku’s suggestion who is also my good friend. He advised me to play a girl in a video and he decided to be my uncle in it. Because of that we came up with Chutki and once people started liking her, I made many videos. He was the one who even gave the name. He said ladkiyon ka naam hota hai ye.. let’s keep this, so he was the brain behind Chutki.”

Also read: Kiran Kumar shares tips as ‘Mr Corona’ is out of his system: ‘Social distancing is necessary, not social boycotting’

About playing the character of Chutki, Gaurav had said in a 2015 interview with Hindustan Times, “I realised that I could play a woman more effectively than other actors because I could leave my ego behind. Mostly, when actors cross-dress, they try to evoke laughter through male mannerisms and feminine dressing. But I transform completely into a woman.”

View this post on Instagram

#AaduAnhoni #gandizufrawithchutki

A post shared by Gaurav gera (@gauravgera) on

He also opened up about his research for his series, Chutki and Shopkeeper. “I studied which online platforms to work on. I even studied which platform has been bought by which company and what kind of users it has. My Facebook page had a strong fan following from the beginning and that is why I could post videos of a particular length there,” he said.

