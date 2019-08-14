Happy Independence Day: TV actors share fondest childhood memories from dressing up as Gandhi to enjoying sweets

tv

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:50 IST

On Independence Day, a host of television celebrities shared their fondest childhood memories about how they loved celebrating the day at school. From dressing up like freedom fighters to gorging on sweets, here are some of the fun facts the celebrities shared with Hindustan Times about their August 15 celebrations:



Jay Bhanushali

My favourite childhood memory was of me participating in our school’s Independence Day play. I remember how I was really excited to be standing next to the girl who was playing the role of Mother Teresa! It was overall an exciting day for all of us kids back then, and something which I will always cherish.



Faisal Khan

As a child my best Independence Day memories are from school. We would all hoist the flag and sing the National anthem together, during which I would always be made to stand ahead, as somehow they felt my voice was good. And the best part about the celebration was them pinning mini flags to our uniforms and giving us sweets. These are some of my fondest memories which I will always cherish.



Shantanu Maheshwari

My childhood Independence day memories consist of fancy dress competitions and stage dramas at school, where I have actually dressed up as Pandit Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi for quite a few of them. I remember the annual flag hoisting that would happen first thing in the morning.

Rochelle Rao

My favourite childhood Independence Day memories are those from school, where we would have some kind of a skit depicting characters connected to Indian’s freedom. It was also a very fun and interesting day for us as kids, as we would learn something new about our country, after which we would all just stand together and hoist the flag. As a child, I was always excited for all the activities at school.

Keith Sequeira

I grew up in Delhi, and the most important thing around Independence Day at that time was of course the flag hoisting. Being the capital city, it was a very big deal. So everyone from our colony would gather together for the flag hoisting in the morning, after which all the kids would be taken and driven around Parliament street and given a small history lesson of our country and freedom fighters by our parents and elders. After which we could go around to other spots as well to see where all the other flags were hoisted. So besides the fact that it was quite a fun day for us, as kids it was also a proud moment for us to be part of such activities for our country.

Sanam Johar

My sweetest Independence day memories were back home in Delhi, where my entire family and I would go for the flag hoisting ceremony together first thing in the morning, post which we would all go to India Gate to get a feel of the amazing sense of patriotism that was present there with all the people and activities going on, which was just an awesome feeling.



