Home / TV / HBO’s Watchmen leads Emmy nominations with 26 nods; here’s a list of major nominees

HBO’s Watchmen leads Emmy nominations with 26 nods; here’s a list of major nominees

HBO’s Watchmen topped the list of nominees at the 72nd Emmy Awards, announced on Tuesday. Other major nominees include Jennifer Aniston, Mark Ruffalo and Cate Blanchett. Here’s a list.

tv Updated: Jul 28, 2020 21:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
A still from HBO's Watchmen.
A still from HBO’s Watchmen.
         

HBO's Watchmen topped Tuesday’s Emmy nominations, with 26 nods. Leslie Jones hosted the announcement, along with presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. The 72nd Emmys will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The show will be aired on September 20.

Here’s a list of major nominees:

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

This image released by Hulu shows Ramy Youssef in a scene from "Ramy."
This image released by Hulu shows Ramy Youssef in a scene from "Ramy." Nominations for the next Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 28. (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu via AP) ( AP )

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Best Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)

This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox in a scene from "Succession."
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox in a scene from "Succession." Nominations for the Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 28. (HBO via AP) ( AP )

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Competition Series

The Masked Singer
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Regina King (Watchmen)
Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Best Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)

Best Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)

