Heidi Klum wins Halloween once again with her Princess Fiona costume from Shrek. See pics

Television host and supermodel Heidi Klum proved once again why she is the undisputed queen of Halloween. After leaving everyone spooked and impressed with her Halloween costumes year after year, she made sure she owned the festival with her 2018 costume as well.

Heidi turned up to her 19th Annual Halloween Party at Lavo, New York in a Princess Fiona costume, a character from 2001’s hit movie, Shrek. Complete with a velvet green dress and red, straw-like hair, Heidi looked every bit like the ogre princess come to life.

The 45-year-old also had her own Shrek as her perfect date to the party. Her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz also wore a tonne of prosthetics to transform himself into the lovable ogre. The couple arrived to the party in a white chariot, an exact replica of one from the movies. They also brought along ogre babies in a pram to the red carpet. Check out their pics:

Model and television personality Heidi Klum, left, and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz dressed as Shrek and Princess Fiona. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum show up dressed as Shrek and Princess Fiona to Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party at Lavo on October 31, 2018 in New York City. (AFP)

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum show up dressed as Shrek and Princess Fiona to Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party at Lavo on October 31, 2018 in New York City. (AFP)

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum show up dressed as Shrek and Princess Fiona.

Also invited to the party were stars like Dylan Sprouce, Padma Lakshmi, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and Lupita Nyongo. Check out their pics:

Actor Neil Patrick Harris, left, and husband David Burtka attend Heidi Klum's 19th annual Halloween party as Zorro and Inigo Montoya. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Padma Lakshmi, Dylan Sprouce and Zac Posen at Heidi Klum's 19th annual Halloween party.

Heidi has previously dressed as Goddess Kali, Jessica Rabbit, an alien, Catwoman, Lady Godiva, The Garden of Eden and more. She chronicled the process of getting ready for her Halloween party on Instagram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 14:16 IST